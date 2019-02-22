Polls: Buhari Worries Over So Much Foreign Currency Flooding The Country

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worry at the huge amount of foreign currency flooding the country intended to influence the general elections beginning this Saturday.

The President who expressed the concern at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting Wednesday, accused some politicians of flouting money laundering regulations in their desperate bid to capture political power.

He however, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for successfully tracking the money in “millions of United States dollars.”

The EFCC success followed the presidential directive to investigative agencies to probe a number of high profile cases.

Reassuring the nation of his administration’s determination to wage a relentless war against money laundering and terrorist financing, the President according to a release by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Garba Shehu again appealed to Nigerians, especially politicians to place the interest of the country above all others, as they troop out to cast their votes in the coming elections.

Please follow and like us: