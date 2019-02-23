Polls: Many Passengers Stranded At Lagos Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many passengers were on Saturday stranded at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, following restriction of movement across the country due to ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the restriction of movement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, to check activities of unscrupulous elements during the polls.

The passengers who arrived the airport from foreign countries, including Dubai, United States of America, UK and South Africa, could not find means of transportation to their final destinations.

A passenger from the U.S., who preferred anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the restriction order should not have been extended to citizens who could show their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) on entry into the country, and wished to vote.

The passenger said that the development would disenfranchise eligible voters, who planned to come into the country to exercise their civic right.

“We are developing as a nation and if we intend to build our political will, we must put in place a workable system.

“The PVC should be a clearance for movement and when such priority is placed on the PVC, it would enable many Nigerians to even go and collect theirs.

Mr Issa Shittu, who arrived from Dubai, said he knew that there was election but felt that the country should not be shut down.

“I know there is election but in developed countries, people cast their votes while there are still movements. In fact, with the use of electronic voting, we can cast out votes and go about our businesses.

“There should have been arrangements for travellers like us to freely move in and cast our votes if possible, instead of leaving us here stranded,” he said.

Mr Lester Avila, a Philippine, said he was not aware that there was any election but that he was indifferent about the situation and ready to wait till the restriction was lifted. (NAN)

