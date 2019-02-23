Polls: Police Confirms Killing Of A Soldier in Rivers

RIVERS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a soldier at Abonema in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the South South State.

The LGA was turned into a theatre of war Saturday between hoodlums and soldiers as they engaged in gun battle.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the incident. He equally confirmed that several people sustained gunshot wounds.

Omoni noted that the police had no record of civilian casualties, some party members alleged that several people were killed in the encounter.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah, have reacted to the violence, saying that party members could have been killed in the melee.

In the same vein, the army has confirmed the shootings in Abonema but gave no casualty figures.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs, 6 Division, Nigerian Army Colonel Aminu Illiasu, confirmed that there was a shootout between suspected hoodlums, who allegedly were trying to disrupt the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the INEC has reportedly cancelled election in Bonny LGA of the State.

