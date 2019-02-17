Polls Shift: INEC to Retrieve Sensitive Materials Sent to All Enugu LGA’s

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following Saturday’s postponement of Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly election, by the nation’s electoral body, the Independent National Commission INEC, the Enugu state Resident Electoral Commissioner,(REC) Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, has hinted that all sensitive materials already distributed in the 17 council areas of the state would be retrieved.

According to him, after retrieving them, the materials would be returned to the custody of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Enugu, the state capital.

The REC, disclosed this to newsmen Saturday evening during a press conference held at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, adding that “we have been directed to return all the sensitive materials to the CBN, Enugu.

“And the process is already on as I am briefing you now under heavy armed security to ensure that integrity of the materials will be ensured.

He said: “It will be in the protective custody of the CBN, under heavy security presence, until Wednesday when it will be escorted by the same security personnel back the council headquarters.

“While in the following day, beginning from Thursday, the sensitive materials will be moved to the Registration Area Centres (RAC) under heavy security as well,’’ he said.

Ononamadu, assured residents of the State of the integrity of the electoral materials especially the sensitive materials – ballot papers, its accessories and result sheets.

He, however, regretted the postponement and inconveniences it might have caused Nigerians and other major stakeholders, stressing that the decision was taken to protect Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is a painful decision but one that must be taken to ensure integrity, a free and fair process,’’ he said.

The Enugu REC, noted that few lapses observed in the commission’s work in the state would be corrected before Saturday, revealing that over 1.7 million Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) had been collected so far among the 1.9 million registered voters in the state.

He added that “I will urge the residents of the state to keep faith with the commission as we are poised to organise a credible, fair and free elections come Feb. 23,’’

Our Correspondent who was at the media briefing reports that there was heavy presence of armed security operatives at the state INEC office located at Independence layout of Enugu.

Please follow and like us: