Election: US, AU Congratulate Nigerians, Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States of America (USA) has congratulated the people of Nigeria on a successful Presidential election and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

In a statement issued Friday in Washington, DC by the Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, US commended all Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemned those whose acts of violence harmed the electoral process.

‘‘We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities. We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process’’.

US therefore called on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week.

Similarly, it said with respect to the way forward, US affirmed that it remained committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.

In a related development, the African Union (AU) has congratulated President Buhari on his re-election in the February 23 election.

In a statement from the AU Commission’s website, the Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.

He stated “following the announcement made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Febraury 27, AU congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari for winning the Presidential election.

“The union wishes President Buhari and the people of Nigeria success in efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous country.”

Mahamat reiterated the conclusions of the AU Observer Mission and other international observers on the election process as largely peaceful and orderly and in conformity with Nigeria’s legal framework.

The chairperson said the largely peaceful conduct of the elections marked another important step in the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

He commended INEC for the conduct of the elections, and all the political actors and the Nigerian people for their high participation and maturity.

He also called on stakeholders to continue “in this exemplary spirit’’ and refer to existing constitutional and legal framework and other peaceful means to resolve any dispute that may arise.

Mahamat expressed optimism in the “peaceful conduct of the remainder of the elections’’ and renewed the AU’s commitment to continue working with the Nigerian authorities in support of the efforts and in furtherance of the continental agenda.

