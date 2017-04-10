Poor Performance: Rangers Coach, Imama Amapakabo Faces Sack

Photo caption: Imama Amapakabo, Technical Adviser of the Rangers international football club, Enugu

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dissatisfied with the abysmal performance of defending champions of Nigeria premier league, Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, both in the domestic and continental engagements, management of the club, have concluded plan to sack its Technical Adviser, Imama Amapakabo.

The Flying Antelope, which currently occupies the last and 20th position, in the Nigeria professional football league, NPFL table, sunday played a 2-2 draw in the 1st leg, 2nd 1/16 Round of the CAF Total confederation cup with visiting Zesco United FC of Zambian at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu.

It would be recalled that the Enugu club side, had few weeks ago, crashed out of the CAF Champions league to the confederation competition.

However, after accessing the poor performance of the club, both at the local and continental levels,its management under the headship of ex- Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu,had few weeks ago,handed down a three-match ultimatum to Amapakabo, a task he failed to accomplished.

African Examiner Sports reports that the club’s Director of Public Relations, Media and Publicity, Mr. Foster Chime, recently told Sports Writers in Enugu that “senior officials of Rangers are not happy with the poor displays in the Nigeria and CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, a Source close to the club told Our Correspondent under condition of anonymity on sunday that the management has concluded plan to show Amapakabo, the exit door, since his boys have refused to improve but Spokesman for the club, Mr. Chime, when contacted, on the sack rumour, said what the management has decided to do is to ask Amapakabo to step aside.

Rangers would be travelling to Zambian weekend for a return leg with Zesco United.

