Pope Advocates For Peace in War Zones

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pope has called for peace in conflict zones including Yemen and Syria.

In his annual Christmas message, Pope noted that the two countries have both been ravaged by civil war for years, pushing their people into humanitarian crises.

“My wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity. Fraternity among individuals of every nation and culture,” Pope Francis said.

The Pontiff was giving his yearly “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and to the World) address in the Vatican.

While speaking from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, Pope stated: .”My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine,”

He added he hoped that the international community would “work decisively for a political solution” in Syria – a country that is approaching its eighth year of civil war.

“So that the Syrian people, especially all those who were forced to leave their own lands and seek refuge elsewhere, can return to live in peace in their own country,” he added.

The United Nations has reportedly said over 6 million civilians have been displaced there since the war there began.

His address also alluded to worldwide tensions over migration, saying that God wanted “love, acceptance, respect” throughout all humanity.

“Our differences, then, are not a detriment or a danger – they are a source of richness,” Pope restated.

