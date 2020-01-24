Popular Lagos Trado-Medical Practitioner, Oko Oloyun Shot Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos based and popular trado-medical practitioner, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, aka Okooloyun, has been shot dead by suspected gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Local Government area of Oyo State, South Western Nigeria.

The popular traditional physician was reportedly shot dead Thursday, while returning from an outing around 4.30pm, when the gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

The assailants, allegedly sparyed bullets through his vehicle, before shooting him at a close range. Reports said he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has confirmed the sad incident.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed that the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Mr. Olukolu also confirmed that late Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

The CP statement read in part: “Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet. Police personnel were immediately mobilised to the area and the Commissioner of Police has gone to the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment and has deployed the police tactical team to trail the hoodlums and comb the area for possible arrest and prosecution.

“He has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. The man’s corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’’.