Popular Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya Dies At 42

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood star actress and daughter of highlife music icon, Victor Olaiya, Moji Olaiya is dead.

The actress reportedly died of heart attack in Canada, where she has given birth to a baby girl, her second child since March this year.

After her first marriage crashed in 2008, Moji re-married to her second husband last year.

The 42-year-old late actress in her lifetime featured in many Yoruba and English home videos

Meanwhile, fellow Nollywood stars such as the veteran Yinka Quadri and Yomi Fash-Lanso have expressed shock on her death.

Please follow and like us: