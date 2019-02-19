Postponement: INEC Makes U-Turn, Lifts Ban On Election Campaigns

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the torrent public outcry, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has okayed the resumption of political campaign activities ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled elections.

INEC made this known later on Monday when it tweeted via its verified Twiter handle @inecnigeria, with an attached statement signed by the the Commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voters’ Education Committe) Mr. Festus Okoye,

The statement read in part: “After consultations with political parties, the Commission has approved that campaigns by parties and candidates can resume forthwith to end by midnight of Thursday, 21st February, 2019.”

Recalled, the INEC Chairaman, Prof Yakubu Mahamud in response to a question at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja Saturday replied that election campaigns remained stopped

However, the ruling APC, main opposition PDP, CUPP and revered human right Lawyer Mr. Femi Flalana have all kicked against the INEC Chairman’s decision.

