Power Outage: Bayelsa Govt to Meet PHC Electricity Distribution Company

…Seeks Lasting Solution to Lingering Power Challenges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State government has assured that, efforts are being made to address the issue of prolonged power outage towards ameliorating the plight of electricity consumers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson gave the assurance on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen shortly after the 90th State Executive Council meeting in Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson said the Council deliberated extensively on the problem, noting that, the State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), would chair a meeting with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company to proffer lasting solutions to the power situation, including issues of arbitrary electricity bills.

The Commissioner for Power, Chief Partner Jim-Ogbolo, also noted that, the Council expressed displeasure over the arbitrary payment of electricity bills and called on the Company to provide meters to its customers towards ensuring that consumers pay bills according to the power consumed.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, decried the attitude of health workers to work, especially those at primary care level.

According to him, henceforth, such health workers who decide to take laws in their hands concerning the government policies will be summarily dealt with.

Prof. Etebu, therefore, appealed to them to turn a new leaf, particularly as the government embarks on the immunization for measles across the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Kuroakegha Dorgu, said the Council has resolved to recover all government lands encroached upon by private individuals, as it is poised to embark on a demolition exercise to reclaim them.

He listed such areas to include, the Ox Bow Lake, behind the Law School at Agudama, close to the National Content Development and Monitoring Board, Niger Delta University, Amassoma among others.

The Commissioner for Education also highlighted efforts by the government to train and certify teachers for both public and private schools towards promoting professionalism and efficiency.

He also noted that, the award by the Silverbird Group conferred on Governor Dickson, as the best Education Governor in the country, was presented to the Governor during the Executive Council meeting.

