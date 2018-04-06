Pregnant Women Protest High Delivery Cost at Ondo Govt Hospitals

Photo: Ondo state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some pregnant women Thursday in Ondo State, staged a protest to the State’s Specialist Hospital in Akure, the State capital against what they described as outrageous delivery fee.

The women at various stages of pregnancy specifically demanded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to urgently reverse the fees of N25, 000 and N50, 000 for normal delivery and cesarean section respectively charged by the State’s Hospitals.

The protesting women were baffled at the development, especially as the deliveries were free under Abiye Programme during the immediate past administration of Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

The women also expressed annoyance on various levies being charged at the public hospital.

They alleged the levies ranged between N500 and N4,000 for various items for their ante-natal treatment.

They were appalled by the response they always receive from the staff of the hospital, whenever they complain about the high fees; that the policy was the discretion of the State Government.

Reports indicate that former Governor Mimiko administration’s Abiye Programme, provided free medical services for pregnant women and children under the age of five.

