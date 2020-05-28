W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Premier League Season to Restart June 17

Posted by Latest News, Sports Thursday, May 28th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several meetings, the Premier League season is set to restart Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The restart match is between Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

The matches are the two games in hand.

With these as resumption matches, a full fixture list would be played in the weekend – June 19-21.

Although, clubs were said to be discussing the idea at a meeting, Thursday, yet, it is understood that all have agreed in principle at this stage.

There are 92 fixtures still to play.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.

Any player or staff who tested positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Plans for the third phase of Project Restart include a step towards normal training and build-up to competitive games.

Liverpool are currently leading with 25 points, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.

The Reds, chasing a first league title in 30 years, could clinch it with victory in their first game back should second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=52313

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Eviction of NIDCOM staff from NCC Complex

advertisement

Advertisement

Classified Adverts