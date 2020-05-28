Premier League Season to Restart June 17

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After several meetings, the Premier League season is set to restart Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The restart match is between Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

The matches are the two games in hand.

With these as resumption matches, a full fixture list would be played in the weekend – June 19-21.

Although, clubs were said to be discussing the idea at a meeting, Thursday, yet, it is understood that all have agreed in principle at this stage.

There are 92 fixtures still to play.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.

Premier League players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.

Any player or staff who tested positive must self-isolate for a period of seven days.

Plans for the third phase of Project Restart include a step towards normal training and build-up to competitive games.

Liverpool are currently leading with 25 points, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.

The Reds, chasing a first league title in 30 years, could clinch it with victory in their first game back should second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal.