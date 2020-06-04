Premiership Clubs Set To Meet Over Alternative Plan To Restart Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Premier League clubs are set to meet and have a thorough deliberation on what should happen if the season is curtailed today – Thursday.

At the meeting, all clubs will be given a say in a detailed debate over how to finalize the league table if the season cannot be completed, though it is widely expected that relegation will not be scrapped.

A fixture list for the first few rounds of the restart season are also due to be confirmed, along with kick-off times and broadcast plans, though, it is understood there will be some leeway for clubs to offer feedback.

The opening two matches are due to be played on June 17, with a full round of fixtures the same weekend.

Matchday operations and return-to-play protocols will also be presented, with clubs told that breaches of the strict bio-security requirements would incur sanctions.

The number of people allowed inside the stadium during a match will need to be limited to about 300, according to documents sent to clubs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has been quoted as saying that the scrapping of relegation if the season has to be cancelled due to a second wave of coronavirus cases was “a significant topic” and would need to be debated by the clubs.

Premier League bosses are desperate to complete the season by the end of next month so as to avoid the risk of increased rebate payments to broadcasters, as well as to avoid any delay because of disagreements over curtailment.