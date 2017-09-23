Premiership: Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea Win

Photo: Manchester United Boss, Jose Mourinho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the premiership games played over the weekend, the big teams of the English premier league – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all won their matches and earned 3 precious points.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Southampton 0 Man United 1

Stoke 0 Chelsea 4

Man City 5 Crystal Palace 0

Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3

