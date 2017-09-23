W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Premiership: Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea Win

Posted by Latest News, Sports, Uncategorized Saturday, September 23rd, 2017

Photo: Manchester  United Boss, Jose Mourinho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the premiership games played over the weekend, the big teams of the English premier league – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all won their matches and earned 3 precious points.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Southampton 0 Man United 1

Stoke 0 Chelsea 4

Man City 5  Crystal Palace 0

Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3

 

 

