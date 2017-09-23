Premiership: Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea Win

Premiership: Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea WinLatest News, Sports, Uncategorized Saturday, September 23rd, 2017
Photo: Manchester United Boss, Jose Mourinho
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the premiership games played over the weekend, the big teams of the English premier league – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all won their matches and earned 3 precious points.
The results of the matches are as follows:
Southampton 0 Man United 1
Stoke 0 Chelsea 4
Man City 5 Crystal Palace 0
Leicester City 2 Liverpool 3
