Premiership: Manchester City Ease Past Chelsea at Etihad

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City took another stride towards the Premier League title with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The scoreline did not reflect City’s dominance of a one-sided contest at the Etihad Stadium, with fading champions Chelsea offering little as they slipped to a fourth defeat in five league games.

Chelsea did at least make City dig deep for their victory as, playing without a recognised striker, they sat back, but Silva’s 46th-minute breakthrough was no less than the hosts deserved.

It extended City’s lead at the top of the table to 18 points and left them only four wins from the title, while Chelsea are five points adrift of the top four in fifth place./ESPN

