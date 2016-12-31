W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Presidency Denies EFCC Boss, Magu’s Sack

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, December 31st, 2016

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has denied media report that the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

President Muhammadu Buhari SSA on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu made the clarification Saturday on his twitter handle.

The tweets read: ‘’we are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

‘’No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the Federation over the matter.

‘’The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive’’.

Trouble began when the Senate recently refused Magu’s confirmation due to receipt of indicting security report from DSS on him.

President Buhari has since directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to investigate the allegation leveled against the embattled EFCC boss.

