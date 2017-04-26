Presidency Not Harassing Jonathan’s Family

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has rubbished an allegation made by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that his family is being harassed.

Making references to the headline in a national newspaper of Wednesday, April 26, 2017, entitled: ”Buhari’s Govt Harassing My Family, Says Jonathan”, the Presidency disclosed that the publication was referring to the claim made by the ex President in a new book, “Against The Run of Play”, written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by Buhari SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina, the former President also reportedly disagreed with the style being used by the present government in fighting corruption.

”We make bold to state unequivocally that President Buhari harasses nobody; he merely allows the law to take its course. For the umpteenth time, we say that anybody without skeleton in his or her cupboard, has nothing to fear about the bared fangs of the anti-corruption initiative. Fear belongs only to those who have abused trust while in office.

”Anybody who feels aggrieved is free to approach the courts to seek redress or justice. President Buhari believes in the rule of law and that is why his campaign against corruption is anchored on that plank” the Presidency asserted.

With respect to Buhari’s anti-graft style, which the former President deprecates, Adeshina replied ”given the scale of revelations and recoveries so far by the anti-corruption agencies, it is obvious that corruption had an uninhibited course during our recent past”.

”In any case, time will give the verdict on whose style of fighting corruption ultimately yielded the most dividends. For now, President Buhari is resolute and single-minded in the fact that his crusade against graft is not targeted at any individual or group. He firmly believes that national interest must always be placed above personal interest, no matter who is involved” the statement affirmed.

