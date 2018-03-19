W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Presidency Says Private Sector Will Play Key Role in National Food Security Council

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 19th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has revealed that the private sector will play an advisory role in the National Food Security Council recently announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu added that the President is aware of the huge interest indicated by the private sector since the composition of the Council as well as the reservations expressed by groups that felt left out.

“We wish to emphasise that the council constituted by the President was more of a think tank that would focus mainly on policy, while various groups from the private sector would be called upon to make sectoral presentations from time to time.

“Everybody will be carried along as the council will work closely with all stakeholders.

“The council will be inaugurated by President Buhari on Monday, March 26.” the statement stated.

 

