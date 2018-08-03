President Buhari Arrives London For 10-Day Working Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London for a 10-day working holiday.

He left Abuja for London in the early hours of Friday.

On hand to bid him farewell were the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

While the President is away, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, will be in acting capacity as the President.

