President Buhari Resumes, Writes National Assembly

Photo caption: President Buhari signs the letter transmitted to the National Assembly notifying lawmakers that he is resuming office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical treatment in London.

The notice is in line with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

“I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.” the letter stated in part.

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

