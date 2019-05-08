W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Fixes Pre-Hearing For May 15

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 8th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday, May 15 for the pre-hearing of the suit filed before it, by the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The former Vice President (VP) is challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was declared the winner of the last Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The head of the Tribunal who doubles as the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, made the announcement at the inaugural sitting of the panel.

While calling the petitions one after the other, Justice Bulkachuwa, specified that apart from Atiku, another petition before it was filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its candidate, Ambrose Awuru.

Similarly, the Tribunal fixed pre-hearing of the HDP petition for Tuesday, May 14. The panel also announced that pending interlocutory applications are to be heard at the next sittings.

In all, there are a total of four petitions filed to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the INEC declared President Buhari the winner of Saturday, February 23, 2019 poll, having won a total of 15, 191, 847 votes to defeat his main challenger, Atiku who polled 11, 262,978.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48267

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/presidential-election-petition-tribunal-fixes-pre-hearing-for-may-15/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

FirstBank ADVERTISEMENT

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts