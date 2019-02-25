Presidential Poll: Buhari Wins in Kwara; Atiku Wins in FCT

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially announced President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of Kwara State Presidential Election, while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar won in the FCT Abuja..

The State Returning Officer, Prof A. Bala announced Monday afternoon at the Abuja National Collation Centre that the winner, candidate of the rruling APC polled a total of 308, 984 votes, to defeat his main rival, Abubakar of the PDP who scored total of 138, 184 votes.

However, Atiku won in FCT with 259, 997 votes. The incumbent President polled 152, 224 votes.

Please follow and like us: