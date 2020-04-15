Pro-Biafra Group Blasts Buhari Over Alleged Discrimination In Sharing Palliatives

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foremost pro Biafran group, the Biafra Zionists Federation, (BZF) has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government over the alleged discriminatory manner it is handling the COVID-19 palliatives in the country, saying the administration is clearly dividing Nigeria along ethnic lines in the face of the disease currently ravaging the entire globe.

The separatist movement stated this Wednesday via a statement issued by its self-acclaimed President, Barrister Benjamin Onwuka, and made available to African Examiner in Enugu.

It regretted that at a time nations of the globe were united in seeking a solution to the world crisis occasioned by the pandemic, as well as cushioning the effect of the lockdown on their citizens, the Nigerian government, under Buhari’s watch, had totally politicized the issue of social palliatives.

According to BZF, “it is now clear that the Buhari-led government has recognized us as a people that are no longer part of Nigeria. This is manifest in the way the entire people of South-East are being excluded in stimulus schemes.

The group noted that: “First, it was the $22.7b loan, which made provisions for every other geo-political zone, except the South-East, adding that it has become clear and obvious that the Nigeria nation no longer want the Igbos from south east geopolitical zone.

“As if that was not enough, the COVID-19 came again and we are seeing how the South-East has been schemed out. They are going about sharing money to their cronies in the North, neglecting completely those in the South-East.

BZF, noted thus: “We have seen a situation where money is being shared to people in some Northern States where there is no single case of coronavirus, but the States down here in the South are left out. So, following from the above, it is now clear that Buhari has recognized Biafra; he no longer sees us as part of Nigeria.

“For that reason, I am recalling all our people who have one thing or the other to do with Nigeria. This ranges from those in the sporting arena and pressure groups.

He said: For the Igbo ministers serving in Buhari’s government, they are on their own. They stand between two choices- standing for the truth or serving a government that has rejected their own people, we have been totally rejected in Nigeria and we are not going to reject ourselves.” he declared.

Onwka, equally called on traders in the region to desist from jacking up prices of essential commodities, stressing that “what we have in our hands is an international emergency and our people are known to be their brother’s keeper.

He added: “So, we should not inflict more hardships on our people by way of arbitrary increase in prices of food items and other essential services.