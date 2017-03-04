Pro-Trump Rally: Court Acquits 35 IPOB Members

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Port Harcourt

(African Examiner) – A Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Sokari Andrew-Jaja in Port Harcourt, the River state capital, South- South Nigeria, Friday discharged and acquitted 35 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB who were arrested while participating a solidarity rally for the United states (US) President, Donald Trump on January 23rd this year.

According to the Magistrate, the suspects were set free because of lack of diligent prosecution by the Police and Director of Public Prosecution in the state.

Andrew-Jaja, however, lambasted the Police and the DPP for allowing the court remand the suspects for 37 days.

Reacting to the verdict, in an interview with newsmen, IPOB lawyer, Barrister David Onyema, who hailed the court, accused the police of deliberately keeping the arrested suspects in remand for no absolute reason.

He said: “This matter has been adjourned several times simply because the Police and DPP failed to come up with any evidence against my clients.

“Those men have been remanded in prison for more than thirty days, then why do you keep holding them, if you don’t have anything against them” he asked.

“The Magistrate told them that if there is no noble course against the defendants it will be in the interest of the Police and the DPP to stand down the trial.

“We commend the court for its bravery in taking this decision,” Onyema declared.

