Professor Yakubu Not Competent to Conduct Credible Polls As INEC Postpones All Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has decided to shift Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections till next week 23 February.

The governorship and house of assembly, FCT area council elections have also been shifted from 2 March to 9 March.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu attributed the postponement of all the scheduled elections to logistic and operational problems.

African Examiner reports that the postponement of the election came after about six hours of meeting between INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and 12 national commissioners in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the INEC boss Professor has under attack for incompetence and lacking the ability to deliver a credible, free and fair election.

INEC sources who spoke to AFRICAN EXAMINER expressed doubt if Nigeria could witness a fair election under the leadership of the INEC boss despite the huge billions of naira made available him.

The source argued that the postponement is a bad sign post to worst thing to come adding that no time would even be enough to conduct the election if the INEC boss fails to provide good leadership by ensuring that competent people provide services necessary for the conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have ripped apart incompetent Prof Yakubu and his INEC.

Their words:

@Richanez – INEC! INEC !!INEC !!!INEC

SO I SPENT HOURS ON THE ROAD FOR NOTHING NIGERIA IS A JOKE

@Adebanqi- INEC had three solid years to prepare for this election but still postponed it few hours to the D-day. Is Nigeria a country????

@SammyNas92 – I am so tired of this country. We need to sue INEC for damages i almost forgot This is Nigeria We can’t do anything, but to sit and watch while they keep misbehaving. #ThisIsNigeria

@ @Yitkyim – If Nigeria continues like this, my children will never do Youth Service talk more of election duties. There’s no way I’m exposing them to such irresponsible governance and flagrant disrespect for lives. Despite a huge INEC budget for elections.

Please follow and like us: