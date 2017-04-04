Protesters Storm National Assembly, Want Senate to Recall Ndume

Picture caption: Suspended Senator from Borno state, Ali Ndume

ABUJA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Protesters believed to be the indigenes of Borno State Tuesday stormed the main gate of the National Assembly Abuja, faulting the Senators’ action and calling for the recall of Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume, a former Senate Leader was suspended last week by the upper Legislative Chamber due to an alleged misconduct.

The Borno Lawmaker about three weeks ago called for investigations of the certificate scam against Senator Dino Melaye and purchase of a Bulletproof Range Rover worth N298m said to be owned by the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The importer of the exotic car was said to have evaded duty of about N74, the reason why it was impounded by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions absolved Saraki and Melaye, but recommended one year suspension for Ndume. Eventually, he was suspended for six months last week.

The protesters who reportedly were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Borno indigenes, but who based in Abuja, condemned the Senate’s action and alleged that the North East State has lost her representation and voice at the Senate with Ndume’s suspension.

Please follow and like us: