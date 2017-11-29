Psquare: Paul Okoye Regrets Breakup With Brother, Peter

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian pop singer, Paul Okoye has regretted the break up with his twin brother, Peter Okoye – both who formerly shared Psquare as their stage name.

Paul disclosed this Wednesday while featuring on a Lagos based private Radio Station – Beats FM.

Rudeboy (Paul’s new stage name) admitted that he was emotional and too egotistic while the crises which led to his parting with Peter lasted.

Despite regretting his action and apologizing to his fans, Paul was not definite on possibility of joint recording of a song with his brother again.

“My fans, take heart. As e dey break my heart, na so e dey break una heart.

“I think I was very stupid, in that aspect. Something got into me. I couldn’t stand him. But what I did, I regretted it. Please forgive me for that and let me move on” Paul admitted in the interview.

Please follow and like us: