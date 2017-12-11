Putin Orders Withdrawal of Russian Troops From Syria

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria.

Mr. Putin made the order Monday during an unannounced visit to the war turn Middle East country.

While on the visit, Putin was met by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad as he arrived at the Russian Hmeimim air base.

“I order the Defence Minister and the Chief of General Staff to start withdrawing the Russian group of troops to their permanent bases.

“I have taken a decision: a significant part of the Russian troop contingent located in Syria is returning home to Russia.

“Terrorists raise their heads again, Russia would carry out such strikes on them which they have never seen”.

“We will never forget the victims and losses suffered in the fight against terror both here in Syria and also in Russia” Mr. assured.

It would be recalled that Putin had declared in March 2016 that he was planning to pull out the majority of Russian troops from Syria. The country has been under siege since Arab Spring in 2011.

The Russian leader was also due for talks in Egypt and Turkey.

