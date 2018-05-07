W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Putin Takes New Oath of Office

Posted by Europe, World News Monday, May 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken oath of office for a new six-year term.

After taking the oath Monday, the Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin handed him over to him the symbols of state power as well as announced his assumption of office.

It would be recalled that Presidential election held in Russia March 18, 2018. The voters’ turnout recorded was 67.54 per cent.

According to Central Election Commission data, Putin won the elections garnering 76.69 per cent of the vote, with over 56.4 million voters casting their ballots for him.

