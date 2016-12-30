Putin to Retaliate Expulsion of Russian Diplomats from US

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Russia authority has said it will react to the expulsion of 35 of her diplomats from Washington, as heated controversy over alleged Russian interference in the recent US presidential election rages.

President Barack Obama had vowed to take action against Russia amid US accusations that it directed cyber-attacks against the Democratic Party and its candidate, Mrs. Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

President Vladimir Putin’s Spokesman vowed that Kremlin’s reaction would cause the US “significant discomfort”.

He hinted that the reaction would be rested until the President-elect Mr. Donald Trump who has played down the hacking claims, is inaugurated in January 2017.

Russia has denied any involvement and called the US sanctions “ungrounded”.

US state department Thursday declared the 35 Russian diplomats from the Washington embassy and the consulate in San Francisco “persona non-grata”, and subsequently gave them and their families 72 hours to leave the US.

Sanctions have also been announced against nine entities and individuals including two Russian intelligence agencies, the GRU and the FSB.

US has also announced it will close two compounds – in New York and Maryland, used by Russian intelligence services.

