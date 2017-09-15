Python Dance: Igbo Group Drags Buhari, Buratai to Court

Photo: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Igbo leaders of thought operating under the auspices of Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has filed a suit against Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, over the ongoing military operation in the South-East, geo-political zone of the country, code-named ‘Python Dance II.’

The Military operation has heightened tension in the region.

The Igbo leaders, who filed the suit at the Federal High Court, Enugu on Thursday, is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the region.

Recalled that the Nigerian Army said the operation Python Dance II.’ would last between 15th of September, through 15th of October making it a one month exercise.

African Examiner reports that the suit which was filed by a team of seven lawyers led by Max Ozoaka is seeking: “A declaration that the action of the Defendants, especially the 1st Defendant (Buhari), in calling out, operationally engaging or deploying the armed forces of the Federation to the south eastern part of the country is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The action anchored on the ground that the deployment of the soldiers was illegal for the fact that there was no anarchy in the region to warrant the action.

There had been tension in parts of South-East states, especially Abia, the home state of leader of the Independent peoples of Biafra IPOP, Nnamdi Kalu, who is alleging that some heavily armed Soldiers invaded his Umahia residence on Monday, killing some of his members and injuring many, an allegation that is yet to be substantiated though.

