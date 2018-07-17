W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Quit Notice: APC summons Governor Ortom, Akume to Abuja

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, July 17th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawal Shu’aibu has  summoned to Abuja for an urgent meeting the two main actors in the tussle for leadership of the Benue chapter of the  All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

A reliable source explained that the urgent meeting followed an announcement  by the governor that he has been given a red card and was planning to decamp from APC.

The two known gladiators in the APC in Benue, Gov. Ortom and Sen. George Akume have been at daggers-drawn over the control of the party in the state.

Recall that Gov. Ortom on Monday in Makurdi  shortly after swearing in a new Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs announced his intention to dump the APC.

His words: “As for party, I have been given red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given red card and I’m standing outside, I’m a free man.

“So, I don’t know what will happen next; but I’m waiting. If approached, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be.’’

African Examiner gathered that Governor Ortom’s widely publicised comment about his fate in the APC rattled the national leadership and Chieftains of the party as they vowed to resolve the issues amicably among the governor and Sen. Akume.

 

