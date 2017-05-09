RACISM: FIFA Sanction Dangles On Italian Football Authorities Over Muntari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Football Governing body FIFA might sanction Italian football authorities over the racist treatment meted out to Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari.

Muntari was sent off after leaving the field claiming that he was racially abused during a Serie A game.

The 32-year-old player was initially banned for one game but this was overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura confirmed: “We have a committee in charge of monitoring this and the committee will take action”.

She further said: “What matters is that the committee has to act and the sooner the better.

“I have my personal feelings on anybody that is treated like he has been treated, on the pitch and off the pitch but I’m not here for my personal matters. I’m here to make sure that FIFA takes, through the committee, the appropriate action for any single discriminatory action.”

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised he would speak to ex-Portsmouth player who is said to believe world that Fifa and UEFA are ”not taking racism seriously”.

Infantino assured “We will work together,” adding that he intended to talk to the head of FIGC, Carlo Tavecchio.

He blasted: “Unfortunately idiots, there are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them. We have to work on the people.”

It would be recalled that FIFA was criticized for disbanding its anti-racism task force last year September.

