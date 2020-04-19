Ramadan: Saudi Arabia Urges Muslims To Sustain Social Distancing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims worldwide to observe prayers at home during the incoming Ramadan, in line with the social distancing measure to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom’s highest religious body – the Council of Senior Scholars, gave the advice on Sunday.

The body in a statement said: “Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of infection…and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God’’.

The kingdom’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh Friday gave similar advice, saying that Muslim prayers during Ramadan should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Saudi Arabia has reported 8,274 cases of COVID-19; 92 deaths so far, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states where the total has reached 24,374 with 156 deaths.

This year, Ramadan will commence Friday, April 24 or Saturday, April 25. It will last for 29 or 30 days.

The season teaches Muslims to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for the less-privileged; encourages generosity and charity.