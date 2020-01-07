Rangers FC Demotes 8 Players to Team B

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rangers International Football Club of Enugu has demoted eight first team players to its B team, the team’s Media Officer, Nobert Okolie said on Tuesday.

Okolie told newsmen in Enugu that the decision was taken by the club technical crew and management after an emergency meeting.

Okolie explained that the action was part of the ‘Performance Based’ agreement signed by both parties.

He said that the club would source for quality strikers to end its woeful performance in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

“In a bid to stop the not too impressive run in the ongoing season, the management of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International FC have sent some of its players to the ‘B’ team of the club,” he said.

Okolie also said that all the strikers in the club have had their salaries slashed by 40 per cent until they improve their scoring ability.

He said that the club General Manager, Davison Owumi, has described the action as necessary to bring out the best from the players.

“I must say that this measure of sending some of you to the ‘B’ team is for you to catch up with the form we saw in you and engage you in the first place.

“We need to start winning games and move out from where we currently occupy to where we rightly belong, ” Owumi was quoted as saying.

Rangers is currently 20th on the NPFL table and third in the Confederation Cup group A.