Rangers FC Sacks Coach, Other Technical Crew Members Over Poor Performance

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Irked by the abysmal performance of Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu in the ongoing 2019\2020 Nigeria professional football league NPFL season, Management of the club on Sunday evening announced the sacking of its Chief Coach, Benedict Ugwu, and other Technical crew members.

The announcement was made immediately at end of the week 5 match of the league between newly promoted Akwa Starlet of Uyo and Rangers FC, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, which ended 0- 2 in favour of the visiting Akwa Ibom club side.

African Examiner Sports reports that Sunday’s defeat of the Flying Antelopes before their teeming fans did not go down well with Management of the club, led by Davison Owumi, as the team has lost their home and away matches for three consecutive times.

It would be recalled that Lagos Club side, Mountain of Fire and Miracle FC, had during the week three game of the league played in Enugu, humbled Rangers players 0-1 , just as Rivers United of port Harcourt, Rivers State, defeated them 1- 0 in the week 4 match of the league played last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

At the end of the Match day 5, Rangers has lost 3 games, drew 1 and won 1, a development that did not go down well with supporters, Management and stakeholders of the club.

Despite the fact that same Ugwu’s led sacked Technical crew qualified Rangers to the group stage of the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup competition, the management insisted that they do not have the capacity to take the club to the expected destination

Our Correspondent who covered the match, observed that fans of Rangers FC, were already itching to unleash terror on the sacked Care taker Coach immediately after the blast of the Centre Referee’s final whistle, but the tensed atmosphere was however, calmed, following the sack announcement which was made via the Master of ceremony of the match, as directed by the General manager of the club, Prince Owumi and state Commissioner for youths and Sports, Vitus Okechi.

