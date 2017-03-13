Rangers Sign 5 Year Match Ticket Deal With Private Firm

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – As part of measure to ensure prudent management of resources, as well as enhance its financial base, Nigeria’s League Champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu, has signed a 5-year contract deal with a private firm, Global Lottery Nigeria Limited, to handle sale of tickets during her international and home matches.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony on Monday at Rangers administrative office in Enugu, the club’s General Manager, Chief Executive officer,(CEO) Christian Chukwu expressed happiness with the development which he described a groundbreaking deal that will go a long way in enhancing the club’s financial base.

He added that the involvement of the private sector in the development of football in the country was a welcome development.

The ex Super Eagles coach said: “I want to express my joy over what has happened today because this is a deal that has brought fresh air to Rangers”.

“This is the kind of thing we have been preaching to see happen over the years, and I’m very happy that my club has been able to go through this process of embracing the private sector to Help in the growth of the club.”.

Chukwu, however, commended Global Lottery Nigeria Limited for choosing to work with Rangers, saying “I thank our partners for making this deal a reality. I do hope that this is the beginning of so many things to happen between us?”.

In his comment, elated Chief Executive officer, (CEO) Global Lottery Nigeria Limited Innocent Dura, had thanked the Enugu state government and Rangers Management for giving his company the chance to work with them.

According to him,”This is one special moment I will continue to cherish because of Rangers attachment to the progress of the Igbo race”.

“I think it’s time we bring back those days when everyone will want to be involved in Rangers. We want to take the game back to the people because the people (fans) have a special place in the progress of the club”.

Dura disclosed that plans are in top gear for the introduction of some innovations which would soon be unveil as a way of encouraging the fans to come to the stadium to watch Rangers’ matches.

He said: “We have a lot to prove to make the fans happy and want to identify and associate with Rangers. “We intend to put in place raffle draws with fantastic prizes to be won in anybody Rangers games while local and top musical artistes and comedians will also be involved in this project to create excitements and fun”.

Also, speaking Enugu state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Charles Ndukwe, praised the state government for creating an enabling environment for the business of private investors to thrive.

Ndukwe, hailed Global Lottery Nigeria Limited in its efforts towards developing football in Nigeria, especially entering into partnership with the Enugu club side.

“I’m pleased to say that this is one project I have always dreamt to see happen to Rangers because government can not do it alone in the area of finance. So we needed things like this to happen which I’m witnessing today”.

“There is no doubt that with the pedigree of our new partners, the sky will be the limit for the club. I promise to give you all the necessary support you need to make this partnership succeed.”

