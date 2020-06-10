Rawlings Tasks Ghanaians on COVID-19

Rawlings Tasks Ghanaians on COVID-19African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, West Africa Wednesday, June 10th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Ghana’s President, Jerry John Rawlings, has cautioned Ghanaians not to let down their guard on the dangers of the Covid-19 virus till is over.
Rawlings gave this warning when Ex-Private Ashiteye Hammond, a World War II vetera, paid him a courtesy call.
Rawlings said: “I don’t want to take any chances and I think we should all cooperate to handle the pandemic as seriously as we can.”
African Examiner reports that Ex-Private Hammond undertook a seven-day walk a couple of weeks ago to raise funds for frontline health workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
He walked a total of 14 miles, doing two miles a day.
Rawlings described the effort by Ex-Private Hammond as a noble cause and urged everyone to support the fundraising campaign. He pledged $1000 towards the fund.
