Reactions Trail Governor Ayade’s Tears as He Exempts Poor People From Paying Tax

By Emmanuel Adigwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has stated that as part of the state’s commitment to help the poor, the recently lunched anti-tax agency in the state will ensure that peasants, small scale businesses and farmers will now enjoy tax holiday.

Ayade who insisted that the poor must be protected was seen shedding tears in a video that has since gone viral and the governor was lamenting that he can’t imagine that there are still mud houses with thatch roofs in Calabar.

Ayade said: “I never knew that five years as governor, there would still be people living in thatched houses in Cross River. I almost cried because I knew how prepared I was but it didn’t end the way I dreamt for the state. I wish God would intervene because I really wish I could help. It’s very painful.

“We have exempted all Okada riders, taxi drivers airport taxi drivers, small saloon owners, small catering and restaurant points popularly called mama put. All those people who sell basic things struggling to earn a living, they have been exempted today from paying tax. We have exempted them because it is better for me as governor to rather task my brain, than to tax my people.”

This compassion of the governor has since earn him lots of recommendations on the micro blogging platform as many applauded the governor for this initiative stressing that other state governors should learn and follow suit.

However, while some are full of praise for the governor, others were skeptical stressing that the governor is full of theatrics especially in the manner he presents the state budget.

Izedomi emmanuel tweeted: “Dear Lord, I know you have more people like Gov. Ben Ayade! By your power bring them forth to the seats of governance and back them up with like-minded people to lift and uphold humanity in the fear of the Lord. In Jesus Name. Amen! #stopcovidscam #BenAyade #goodgovernance.”

Matt Ehise @EhiseMatt tweeted: “The Federal govt and every citizens of this great country Nigeria must see this and support the gesture. Ben Ayade, my man of the century.”

lonze85 @irenus_ILONZE85 tweeted: “Ben Ayade remains my best Governor Nigeria has ever produced very educated, smart and compationate.don’t ask me how just visit cross River State #BenAyade.”

Prominent among those who believe that the governor’s tears was not worth it is award winning Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, who believe the governors’ tears was stunt.

Fisayo Soyombo@fisayosoyombo tweeted: “I am not falling for Ben Ayade’s camera tears while announcing “an end to illegal taxing of people”. It’s purely an image laundering stunt that is five years too late!”

Adunni Achebe @_Adadioramma tweeted: “I don’t trust a politician that sheds tears on national TV let alone the meristematic Ben Ayade. Oya just offer those small businesses tax exemption and go, what’s with all the theatrics?”

Paschal Albert @CallMePaschal tweeted: “Ben Ayade the crying Governor. Nothing Abacha money no go see for federal government hand. Set Awon Stage play.”

Kékeré ekùn @UyokRichard tweeted: “Ben Ayade is on the same WhatsApp page with Ayodele Fayose and Dino Melaye.”

Cakeboy @Eeteebee tweeted: “Movie title: Quabalistic emotions Lead Actor: Ben Ayade Location: Crossriver state.”