Real Madrid, Liverpool Coast Into Champions League Quarter-finals

Another Champions League goal for Cristiano Ronaldo sent holders Real Madrid through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Two Bernabeu strikes from Ronaldo had given Real a 3-1 lead heading into the second-leg decider in Paris, and the Ballon d’Or holder headed his 117th goal in the history of the competition to help knock out a Neymar-less PSG side on their own turf.

At the other match, Liverpool reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a minimum of fuss as a goalless Anfield draw against Porto ensured a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds only needed to avoid a catastrophic home defeat after blowing away Porto by five goals in the first leg in Portugal, and Liverpool had no need to turn on the style in the second leg.

While supporters may have had a justifiable complaint for being short-changed by the Champions League’s top scorers, from Klopp’s point of view there was no point in taking any risks – especially with Saturday’s match at Manchester United looming.

