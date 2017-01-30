Recession: Enugu IPAC Seeks God’s Intervention

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Worried by the ongoing political and economic challenges confronting Nigeria, the Enugu state chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, weekend staged an inter- denominational service to seek God’s intervention.

The State Chairman, Barrister John Nwobodo, told newsmen that the Spiritual exercise became necessary because of the present hard time and difficulties Nigerian have been undergoing occasioned by the economic recession.

He stressed the need for Nigerians, irrespective of political or religious affiliation to seek God’s intervention on the situation.

IPAC is made up of all the registered political parties in the State.

On the ongoing defection of notable members of the People’s Democratic party, PDP to the ruling All Progress congress, APC in Enugu state, Nwobodo said: “that individuals are at liberty to associate.

“The freedom of association is entrenched in the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, so its a matter of choice for anybody to jump ship, to move from one party to the other.

“But I would say without missing words that movements or defections from one party to the other shows that politicians lack political ideology.

“It is a personal opinion I am expressing, why would you leave your party, why not stay in the party and build it, why jumping ship.

“I have always remained where I am. For me people who leave their party to other parties are misguided.”

Reacting to the development, the state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Augustine Nnamani, said the party is not yet aware that some of its former members have defected to other political parties in Enugu state.

Recalled, that some stalwarts of the PDP such as former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Governor of old Anambra state Senator Jim Nwobodo, owner of Peace mass transit company, Chief Samuel Maduka, immediate past speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly Eugene Odoh, among others, recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state with over 20, 000 followers.

Nnamani, who fielded questions from Newsmen shortly after the IPAC prayer meeting weekend in Enugu, said that “as things stand right now, PDP in Enugu state has not known that anybody has defected from the party to another political party.

“The basic truth is that PDP to the best of my knowledge is still intact, no elected official of the party in Enugu state has defected to any other political party and it is the right of anybody to move from one political party to another but I also know that the days of reckoning are not yet within the corner, we are hoping towards 2019, when 2019 comes and elections are held, we will know who is on the ground or not,” said Nnamani.

Also commenting on the defection galore, State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, described the development as political maturity, noting that the constitution guarantees freedom of association – to belong or not to belong.

“So people exercise the right to belong or not to belong.” Nwoye stated.

Please follow and like us: