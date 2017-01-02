Recession: Father Mbaka Asks Buhari to Appoint Economic Experts

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vocal outspoken Catholic priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently appoint economic experts that would help him revive the country’s distressed economy, lamenting that Nigerians are really suffering.

Mbaka, who is the spiritual Director of the famous Adoration Ministry Enugu, (AMEN) gave the advice weekend in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017.

He urged the President to tackle the challenges confronting the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering as a result of the ongoing economic recession confronting the nation.

According to him, “Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

He said “There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

The cleric equally asked the President to consult Church leaders and eminent men of God to advise and tell him the truth about the economy.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” Mbaka disclosed.

