Reconciliation: Tinubu Holds Peace Meeting with Tambuwal, Wamakko in Sokoto

Photo: (L-R:) Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal after their meeting t Wamakko’s residence in Sokoto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Leader and Head of the Presidential Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited Sokoto Saturday and met with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Tinubu, accompanied by APC chieftain Alhaji idi Farouk, held a 2 hour closed door meeting with his hosts at both the Government House and at Senator Wamakko’s residence in Gawun Nama Area of the state capital.

The meeting was later expanded to include Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu and National Vice Chairman of APC (North West), Malam Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Speaking briefly to reporters after the meeting, Tinubu said he was in Sokoto for a family meeting.

“Family members meet regularly to talk to each other and I’m here for that purpose,” he stated.

Recall that on February 16. President Buhari picked Asiwaju Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved APC members across the country. The assignment involved resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states.

