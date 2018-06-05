Reforms: Bayelsa Government to Hold Town Hall Meetings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayelsa State Government has concluded plans to hold town hall meetings across the state, as it continues its wide engagement with the people on the implementation of the ongoing reforms agenda.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, announced this in a statement released to journalists on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

Iworiso-Markson explained that the town hall meeting is part of the robust sensitization ‎efforts of the government on the reforms agenda and will hold at the headquarters of the eight local government areas.

He further explained that the town hall meetings will serve as a mechanism to address‎ genuine complaints and also provide opportunity for aggrieved persons to take advantage of and vent their concerns as well as seek clarification where necessary.

‎According to him the town hall meetings will begin on June 11 at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Center in Yenagoa followed by Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama and Ekeremor on June 13, 14 and 15 in Kaiama, Sagbama and Ekeremor main town.

Ogbia, Nembe, Brass and Southern Ijaw will have their own turn on June 16, 18, 19 and 20 in Ogbia main town, King Koko square Nembe and Oporoma.

For a successful hosting of the town hall meeting, the Commissioner solicited the support and collaboration of key stakeholders such as authorities of the eight local government councils, traditional rulers, chiefs, women and youth groups, labour unions, civil society organizations, NGOs, faith based organizations and Bayelsans in general.

While assuring of adequate security at all the venue of ‎the meetings, the Information Commissioner warned those with dubious intention to stay clear or be ready to face the law.

Iworiso-Markson who reiterated that the reforms ‎will put Bayelsa State in good stead and properly position it on the path of sustainability, growth and development also informed that so far it has reduced the wage bill of the goverment, weed out overaged and fraudulent personnel, thereby creating vacancies for employment.

