Relegation: Sunderland Manager David Moyes Resigns

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sequel to the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Sunderland Manager David Moyes has resigned his appointment.

Moyes, 54, exit was confirmed when they lost to Bournemouth last month.

He informed the Chairman Ellis Short of his decision to step down at a meeting in London Monday.

“I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League,” said Moyes.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss took charge in July last year, after Sam Allardyce left to become England Manager.

Sunderland finished bottom of the table this season with 24 points, having won only six games.

“I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned,” said owner Short.

He said that Moyes was not taking compensation for his departure, calling it a Short “testament to his character”.

Short added: “In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future”.

The Scot had faced calls from Sunderland fans to quit and initially said it was ”too soon” to commit to club following relegation.

