Relief As Ambode Bans VIO From all Lagos Roads, Restricts FRSC to Highways

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A big relief has come the way of Lagos motorists as the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has ordered permanent withdrawal of the Vehicles Inspection officials, otherwise called VIO from all Lagos roads.

Ambode gave the order Tuesday at the formal opening of the ultra-modern pedestrian bridge, lay-by as well as slip road at the popular Ojodu/Berger park and bus stop.

In the same vein, Governor Ambode directed the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to henceforth restrict their operations to the highways and vacate all the state roads.

Apparently reacting to the negative feedback received from members of the public, Ambode specified that the two agencies – VIO and FRSC have contributed significantly to various gridlocks in the Lagos metropolis.

“It has become evident that these agencies contribute to the traffic challenges on our roads. We will employ technology to track and monitor vehicle registration and MOT certifications, said the Governor.

Governor Ambode’s orders tend to be applauded by many road users and residents of Lagos as the two agencies, especially the VIO, have constituted itself as thorn in the people’s flesh.

