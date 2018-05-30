W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rep Member, Adams Jagaba Dumps APC for PDP

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, May 30th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The member representing Kachia/Kagarko, Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Rep. Adams Jagaba has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Jagaba formally announced the defection in his letter to the House of Representatives at Wednesday’s plenary.

The lawmaker said he left the APC following his suspension from the party at the state level explaining the party suspended him for being vocal against the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country.

“My unwarranted suspension by the party because I was vocal against the killings in the state and across the country made me to take that decision,” he said.

 

