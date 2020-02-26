Repented Boko Haram Insurgents Arrive Borno From Niger Republic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Boko Haram members and their wives who recently surrendered to troops in Niger Republic have arrived Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The ex-terrorists arrived at the Maiduguri airport Wednesday in a military aircraft in the company of soldiers, led by the Coordinator of the Federal Government Safe Corridor programme, Major General Bamidele Shafa.

Gen. Shafa confirmed that 25 persons, comprising men, women, and children, were delivered in the latest exercise.

He said the ex-Boko Haram members laid down arms and surrendered to the Nigerien government, who contacted the Nigerian government to take them home.

While noting that the Operation Safe Corridor was handing them over for de-radicalization programme, General Shafa encouraged those that are still in the bush to come out because President Muhammadu Buhari has given them an open arm to drop their weapons and embrace peace.

While receiving the returnees, the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, promised that the State Government would provide them with psychosocial support, feed and clothe them, as well as give some form of education and skills acquisition.

She announced that a centre had been equipped by Governor Babagana Zulum, with skills acquisition tools that will enable them to acquire skills before they are reunited with their families.