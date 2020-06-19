Report: Malami Writes Buhari, Seeks Removal of EFCC Boss, MAGU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has asked the president to sack the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu over alleged diversion of looted funds.

According to ThisDay report, Malami in a memorandum had suggested that Magu should be sacked and he based his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct”.

The memorandum also stated that Malami added a shortlist of three candidates for consideration to replace Magu adding that President Buhari may be inclined “to set up a probe panel that will look into the veracity of the allegations and make necessary recommendations”.